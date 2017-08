MEXICO CITY, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Mexican banking association ABM said on Tuesday evening that its members had chosen the chairman of Santander's local unit as its new head.

Marcos Martinez, chairman of Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico, will be president of the group for the second time, during the 2017-2018 period, ABM said. (Reporting by Noe Torres; Editing by Sandra Maler)