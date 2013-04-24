Mexico gov't says political parties committed to economic reforms

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, April 24 (Reuters) - The Mexican government said on Wednesday that the country’s main political parties had reaffirmed their commitment to working together on economic reforms after a spat caused the presentation of a bill to be suspended on Tuesday.

The government had been expected to unveil a plan to overhaul banking laws to boost lending, but President Enrique Pena Nieto stopped the legislation from going forward following a row over election funding between his ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the main opposition.

The banking reform was drawn up under an agreement known as the Pact for Mexico made between leaders of the PRI and the two opposition groups, the conservative National Action Party (PAN) and leftist Party for the Democratic Party (PRD).

But leaders of the PAN and the PRD said they would boycott the reform’s presentation after accusing the PRI of trying to use social programs to buy votes in the Gulf state of Veracruz for local elections due in July.

Pena Nieto said on Tuesday he hoped the suspension would create space for dialogue between the parties and that the plan would be presented in a few days’ time.

Party leaders met on Wednesday after which the Interior Ministry said that all had emphasized their commitment to continue working on Pena Nieto’s reform agenda.

Speaking in Lima, Mexican Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said the financial reform was ready and that he was confident the parties would resolve their differences.

“I haven’t the slightest doubt the financial reform will be presented in the next few days and I‘m sure it’ll have strong support from the political forces and representatives in the Pact for Mexico and in the lower house and the Senate,” he told Reuters. (Reporting by Dave Graham in Mexico City and Teresea Cespedes in Lima. Editing by Andre Grenon)