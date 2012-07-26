FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 9:53 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte 2nd-qtr profit jumps 29 pct

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 profit 2.635 bln pesos vs 2.048 bln pesos yr ago

* Loan book increases 21 percent to 378.5 billion pesos.

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s fourth-largest bank, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Thursday posted a 29 percent rise in second-quarter profit as it benefited from a pickup in demand for borrowing and made more new loans in the period.

The bank said profits climbed to 2.635 billion pesos ($197.5 million) from 2.048 billion pesos in the year-earlier period.

Banorte’s loan book grew 21 percent to 378.5 billion pesos in the April-June period, marking its ninth consecutive quarter of growth.

The bank said commercial loans increased 10 percent while consumer loans, including mortgages, jumped 19 percent from the year-earlier quarter.

Banorte, which is Mexico’s third biggest bank by loan-book size, has benefited from its acquisition of boutique bank Ixe early last year, which gave Banorte access to Ixe’s portfolio of wealthy clients.

Banorte shares closed down 1.19 percent at 72.53 pesos in local market trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
