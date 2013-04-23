FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte posts higher 1st-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
At least 50 dead in Las Vegas shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 23, 2013 / 10:16 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Banorte posts higher 1st-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Profit rises 27 percent to 3.14 billion pesos

* Loan portfolio up 12 percent to 404.6 billion pesos

* Bad loans rise to 2.1 percent

MEXICO CITY, April 23 (Reuters) - Mexico’s fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, on Tuesday said it posted a 27 percent increase in first-quarter profit.

The bank’s profit climbed to 3.14 billion pesos ($255 million) in the January to March period, according to a press release that did not give comparative figures for last year.

Banorte, the largest Mexican-owned financial institution, said its loan portfolio increased 12 percent to nearly 404.6 billion pesos.

Non-performing loans rose to 2.1 percent, up 0.3 percentage points from the first quarter last year.

Banorte late last year bought a local pension fund owned by Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) in a deal valued at $1.6 billion. The acquired fund was included in the first-quarter results.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.