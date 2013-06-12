FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Grupo Banorte says plans up to $3 bln share offering
June 12, 2013 / 1:30 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Grupo Banorte says plans up to $3 bln share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, June 12 (Reuters) - Mexican bank Grupo Financiero Banorte said on Wednesday it is planning a share offering in Mexico and abroad for a total of up to $3 billion, pending regulatory approval.

Banorte said the offer would include a primary public offering in Mexico, and a private offering in some foreign markets, including the United States.

The bank did not say what the proceeds would be used for, but said it “continued with its strategic plans for expansion and to consolidate itself as a leader in Mexico.”

