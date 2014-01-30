FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Banorte reports higher 4th-quarter profit
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 4 years ago

Mexico's Banorte reports higher 4th-quarter profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexico’s fourth-largest bank by assets, Grupo Financiero Banorte, said on Thursday that its fourth-quarter profit rose 20 percent as it got a boost from its expanded pension fund business.

The bank’s quarterly profit rose to 3.622 billion pesos ($277 million).

Banorte’s total loan book increased 6 percent from a year earlier to 425 billion pesos, as it made more consumer loans.

Still, the bank’s non performing loans increased sharply to 13.7 billion pesos and it put more money aside to offset bad loans made to Mexico’s biggest homebuilders.

Mexico’s homebuilders are trying to restructure after poor sales left them unable to make payments on their heavy debts.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.