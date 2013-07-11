FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's competition watchdog orders beer market opening
July 11, 2013 / 2:41 PM / in 4 years

Mexico's competition watchdog orders beer market opening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, July 11 (Reuters) - Mexico’s competition watchdog COFECO said on Thursday that the country’s top two beer companies would have to pare back the amount of exclusivity agreements they have with small stores or face sanctions.

Grupo Modelo and Cerveceria Cuauhtemoc Moctezuma could be fined up to 8 percent of their domestic revenues for failure to comply, COFECO said in a statement.

COFECO’s decision comes after a complaint by rival SABMiller , and is aimed at ensuring more competition in the country’s beer market.

