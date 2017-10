MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Bimbo, the world’s largest breadmaker, on Thursday posted an 81 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit from a year earlier, citing increased financing costs and a higher tax rate.

Quarterly profit for the October-December period came in at 176.19 million pesos ($13.7 million), down from 913.6 million pesos in the year-earlier quarter.