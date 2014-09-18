FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Shareholders of Mexico's Bimbo approve follow-on share offer
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2014 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Shareholders of Mexico's Bimbo approve follow-on share offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds background on Bimbo acquisition strategy)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday a meeting of its shareholders had approved a plan to issue up to an additional 201.25 million new “A” shares of the company.

Based on Bimbo’s Wednesday closing price of 39.94 pesos, the issue could be worth up to 8.04 billion pesos ($607.17 million).

Bimbo, which also makes Thomas’ English Muffins and Tia Rosa tortillas, is raising funds to pay down a credit line it took out to pay for its acquisition earlier this year of Canada Bread, as well as for general corporate financing.

The bread maker has been buying up bakeries in the United States, Spain and most recently Canada, helping secure its position as the world’s No. 1 baker by sales volume and revenue.

1 US dollar = 13.2417 Mexican pesos Reporting by Christine Murray and Veronica Gomez. Editing by Andre Grenon

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.