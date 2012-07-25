FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Breadmaker Bimbo's revenue jumps but debt costs rise
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 25, 2012 / 10:49 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Breadmaker Bimbo's revenue jumps but debt costs rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Q2 profit 888 mln pesos vs 895 mln pesos yr ago

* Revenue up 43 pct to 43.266 bln pesos

MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Bimbo, the world’s largest breadmaker, on Wednesday said its second-quarter profit fell 0.8 percent a s de bt costs rose offsetting a sharp increase in revenue.

Quarterly profit slipped to 888 million pesos ($66.6 million) from 895 million pesos in the same quarter a year earlier.

Revenue in the second q uarter rose 43 percent to 43.266 b illion pesos from 30.164 billion pesos a year earlier, helped by Bi mbo’s re cent acquisitions.

The company last year bought Sara Lee Corp’s o perations in Spain and Portugal, and Alimentos Fargo, a breadmaker in Argentina.

Bimbo is also integrating Sara Lee’s North American fresh bakery unit, which it a greed to buy at the e nd of 2010. T hat deal closed late last year after the company agreed to certain divestitures to win the blessing of the U.S. Justice Department.

Bimbo shares closed up 0.13 percent at 31.25 pesos in local trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.