FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Breadmaker Bimbo trims investment spending
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 4:10 PM / 5 years ago

Breadmaker Bimbo trims investment spending

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Bimbo cuts 2012 capex to $550 mln from $700 mln

* 2nd qtr profit fell slightly on higher debt costs

* Bimbo shares up 0.29 pct at 31.30

MEXICO CITY, July 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo , the world’s largest breadmaker, has cut its planned investment spending this year because of exchange-rate volatility and higher prices for raw materials, executives said.

The company, which had planned about $700 million of capital expenditures this year, has cut that amount to $550 million, executives told analysts on a call on Thursday.

“We are expecting higher raw material costs,” said Chief Financial Officer Guillermo Quiroz.

Bimbo has covered its costs for raw materials such as wheat through to the end of the year with hedges, the executives said.

The company’s profit has also been hurt by the stronger U.S. dollar, since much of its debt is in dollars while most of its revenue comes from Mexico and the rest of Latin America.

The breadmaker said on Wednesday its second-quarter revenue jumped 43 percent, helped by acquisitions it made last year, but higher debt costs offset the bumper sales and it posted a slightly lower quarterly profit.

Bimbo shares were up 0.29 percent at 31.30 pesos in local market trading.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.