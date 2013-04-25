FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Mexican breadmaker Bimbo 1st-qtr profit down 9.4 pct
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 10:10 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexican breadmaker Bimbo 1st-qtr profit down 9.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 25 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo on Thursday posted a 9.4 percent decline in first-quarter profit as the company paid more in taxes.

The world’s largest bread company said first-quarter profit was 544.24 million pesos (US$44 million)compared with 600.91 million pesos a year ago.

It reported revenue for the quarter of 41.67 billion pesos, up 1.6 percent compared with the first quarter of 2012.

Bimbo’s tax bill grew, and it paid an effective tax rate of 45.5 percent in the first quarter compared with 32.3 percent in the first quarter of 2012.

Bimbo said the effective tax rate increased as, under new accounting rules, it dialed down expectations of recovering certain fiscal losses in Brazil.

The company’s shares closed up 2.26 percent to close at 41.63 pesos, prior to the release of its quarterly report.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.