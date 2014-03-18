FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Grupo Bimbo's purchase of Canada Bread gains one regulatory approval
March 18, 2014

Grupo Bimbo's purchase of Canada Bread gains one regulatory approval

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Bimbo said on Tuesday that it had gained approval from Canada’s competition regulator to buy Canada Bread Company for $1.66 billion, its latest in a string of North American takeovers.

The deal, which was announced in February, is still subject to the approval of the United States’ Department of Justice and the Canadian Minister of Industry, Bimbo said, adding that it expects both in the second quarter.

Grupo Bimbo, one of the world’s largest bread makers, has expanded its footprint in recent years, acquiring Sara Lee Corp’s North American bakery business in 2010 and buying Hostess Brands’ Beefsteak bread in 2013.

Shares in Bimbo were up 3.4 percent at 1850 GMT to 33.65 pesos after the announcement.

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
