MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican bread maker Bimbo has postponed its follow-on share offering until further notice, a source in the country’s stock exchange told Reuters on Tuesday.

Last week, Bimbo said its shareholders had approved a plan to issue up to an additional 201.25 million new “A” shares of the company.

The company’s shares were up 1.42 percent at 39.39 pesos ($2.96) in mid-morning trading.