#Market News
September 23, 2014 / 6:10 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Bimbo postpones follow-on share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds confirmation, future of offering, updates share price)

MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Mexican bread maker Bimbo has postponed its follow-on share offering as it awaits more favorable market conditions, the company said on Tuesday.

Last week, Bimbo said shareholders had approved a plan to issue up to an additional 201.25 million “A” shares.

The road show was due to begin tomorrow, said Tania Dib, Bimbo’s head of investor relations.

She added the postponement did not mean the offering was canceled since the company has until the end of the second week in December to decide whether to go ahead.

The company’s shares were down 0.64 percent at 38.59 pesos($2.90) in early afternoon trading. ($1 = 13.2877 pesos) (Reporting by Roberto Aguilar; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

