Mexico's Bimbo first-quarter profit jumps 57.6 pct
April 26, 2016 / 11:35 PM / a year ago

Mexico's Bimbo first-quarter profit jumps 57.6 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, April 26 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Bimbo, among the world’s largest bread makers, said on Tuesday its net profit rose 57.6 percent to 1.37 billion pesos ($79.35 billion) in the first quarter compared with the same period a year earlier.

In a statement, Bimbo said sales in the January through March period rose 13.2 percent to 56.64 billion pesos ($3.28 billion) due to growth in Mexico and other Latin American markets. ($1 = 17.29 pesos at the end of March) (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
