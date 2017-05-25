Mexico's Bimbo enters India with 65 pct stake in Ready Roti

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexican breadmaker Grupo Bimbo said on Thursday it has entered the Indian market through a joint venture to acquire 65 percent of shares in Indian's Ready Roti India Private Limited.

The Mexican company, which moved into the African market last month with the purchase of Morocco-based Adghal, did not disclose the cost of the deal.

In April, Bimbo said it plans to grow in China in the short term with acquisitions, while also expanding in the rest of Asia and entering Middle Eastern markets. (Reporting by Veronica Gomez Editing by W Simon)