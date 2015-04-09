FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico reports bird flu outbreaks in Puebla and Oaxaca states
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
China takes aim at high-end solar market
April 9, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Mexico has reported outbreaks of highly pathogenic H7N3 bird flu virus in two backyards in the states of Oaxaca and of Puebla in the southern part of the country, the World Organisation for Animal Health (OIE) said on Thursday.

Following a notification by the owners of an increase in sudden death in birds, 139 birds were found infected by the virus, the Mexican agriculture ministry said in a report posted on the website of the Paris-based organisation.

“The official veterinary services launched the necessary epidemiological investigation and the presence of highly pathogenic avian influenza virus subtype H7N3 was confirmed,” it said.

Both outbreaks were confirmed as positive for avian influenza on March 9.

So far, no epidemiological link had been identified between them, it said. (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Mark Potter)

