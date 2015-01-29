FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Gas blast at Mexico maternity hospital kills 7, including kids-gov't
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
January 29, 2015 / 4:05 PM / 3 years ago

Gas blast at Mexico maternity hospital kills 7, including kids-gov't

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Seven people, including three children, were killed when a gas truck exploded and destroyed a large part of a maternity hospital in the west of Mexico City, emergency services said on Thursday.

Luis Felipe Puente, the head of the country’s civil protection agency, confirmed the seven deaths. Rescue workers were scouring through ruined sections of concrete and twisted metal for survivors.

Dozens of people were evacuated, some with injuries from broken glass. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.