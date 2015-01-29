Gas blast at Mexico maternity hospital kills 7, including kids-gov't

MEXICO CITY, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Seven people, including three children, were killed when a gas truck exploded and destroyed a large part of a maternity hospital in the west of Mexico City, emergency services said on Thursday.

Luis Felipe Puente, the head of the country’s civil protection agency, confirmed the seven deaths. Rescue workers were scouring through ruined sections of concrete and twisted metal for survivors.

Dozens of people were evacuated, some with injuries from broken glass. (Reporting by Mexico City Newsroom)