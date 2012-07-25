FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-UPDATE 5-Aeromexico places $11 billion order with Boeing
July 25, 2012 / 2:16 PM / 5 years ago

RPT-UPDATE 5-Aeromexico places $11 billion order with Boeing

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Investment could replace Aeromexico's fleet over 10 yrs
    * Order is for 90 737 MAX 8 and 10 787-9 Dreamliners
    * Analyst sees order as "very aggressive"


    By Cyntia Barrera and Elinor Comlay and Veronica Gomez
    MEXICO CITY, July 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's largest airline
Aeromexico on Wednesday placed an $11 billion provisional order
with Boeing, in what the company said was the biggest
aircraft investment by a Mexican airline in that country's
history.
    The order is for 90 737 MAX 8 planes and 10 787-9
Dreamliners, Aeromexico said in a statement that
did not provide specifics on financing arrangements.
    The deal could allow Aeromexico to overhaul its existing
fleet of 110 aircraft over the next decade, a trend among
carriers worldwide as they seek to reduce fuel bills.
    Airlines need to place orders far in advance in the
expectation that it will put them in a better position to face
eventual increased demand.
    "This is an important order for Aeromexico's expansion plans
in the next few years, although at first glance it seems very
aggressive," said Vector Casa de Bolsa analyst Marco Montanez.
    "This will definitely help them roll out new routes and take
advantage of operating efficiencies - fuel and maintenance
savings - over the medium and longer term," he added.
    Aeromexico, which went public last year, said the
Dreamliners will begin arriving in the summer of 2013 and the
737 MAX 8 aircraft will be delivered starting in 2018.
    "Over the mid-term, we want to own half of our fleet and
lease the other half. Down the road we could reach 70 percent of
company-owned fleet to have a more solid balance sheet," Jose
Luis Barraza, head of Aeromexico's board, told Reuters.
    The decision to buy was based mainly on bets Mexico's
economy will remain robust in coming years, Aeromexico's Chief
Executive Andres Conesa told a news conference in Mexico City.
    The company will make its first pre-delivery payment of $40
million before the end of the year, when it expects to sign the
purchase agreement. Aeromexico can easily finance that with its
cash position, Conesa said on an earlier call with analysts. The
next important payment will be in 2015, he added.
    The company will have time to evaluate financing options for
the later payment, Vector's Montanez said, adding it could
consider cash or debt or a mix of the two.
    The latest order comes on top of a 20-aircraft package that
Aeromexico announced last year, for 10 Embraer jets
and 10 Boeing 737-8 NG.
    Delta Air Lines in June bought a 4 percent stake in
Aeromexico for $65 million. The Aeromexico spokesman did not say
whether the U.S. airline would contribute toward payment for the
order. A Delta spokesman declined to comment.
    Aeromexico increased its market share after rival Mexicana
ceased operations before filing for bankruptcy in 2010.
 
    The Mexican airline's shares dropped 0.3 percent to 21.6
pesos shortly before the closing bell.
    
    FUEL SAVINGS
    Boeing, which posted better-than-expected results on
Wednesday, is on track to overtake rival Airbus in
plane deliveries this year. 
    Boeing is in the midst of booking orders for the revamped
737 as it catches up with the latest version of Airbus' A320,
which produced great demand and redrew the battle lines between
the world's top planemakers last year.
    Both aircraft achieve fuel savings of around 15 percent due
to new engines and other enhancements.
    Raymond Conner, the recently appointed head of Boeing's
commercial division, said winning the deal had not been easy. 
    "We faced very stiff competition ... yes, we competed with
Airbus," he told Reuters.
    General Electric, which competes with Rolls-Royce
 to power the 787, said it had won a deal worth $400
million to provide the engines for the 10 Dreamliners.
    A joint venture between GE and France's Safran is
the sole engine supplier for the 737.
    Mexico City-based Aeromexico, which operates some 600
flights a day, on Tuesday said revenue during the second quarter
rose 15 percent to 9.9 billion pesos ($742 million) from 8.6
billion pesos in the same period last year.
    The firm's profit dropped 73 percent to 152.9 million pesos
($11.5 million) from 583.5 million pesos in the year-earlier
period because of a pickup in expenses and financing costs.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
