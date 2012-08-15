Elektra to be excluded from IPC index changes

* Planned changes to apply to all companies except Elektra

* Elektra is suing stock exchange and its CEO for damages

MEXICO CITY, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Mexico’s stock exchange said on Wednesday that it will exclude Grupo Elektra from planned changes to its benchmark IPC index, because of a lawsuit filed by Elektra.

Grupo Elektra, owned by one of Mexico’s richest men, is suing the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores and its Chief Executive Luis Tellez for damages because its share price dropped when the exchange announced in April it would change the way it selected shares for the index.

Elektra won a type of injunction in July that prevents the methodology change from going ahead.

The exchange had hoped to get the injunction lifted before the index changes were due to go into effect on Sept. 3 but it has not been successful.

As a result, the bourse will leave Elektra out of the planned index changes, although it will go ahead with measures affecting other IPC companies.

That concerns analysts and investors, who believe this could damage the credibility and independence of the index.

“To have one individual or one family move the index around like Elektra is doing, I don’t think it’s fair to the rest of the companies,” said Patricia Berry, an analyst at brokerage Intercam.

The stock exchange wanted to make the methodology change because the weighting of Elektra in the index last year and the company’s lack of freely-available shares contributed to a bubble that saw its share price triple.

In fact, analysts calculated that anyone investing in funds linked to the IPC in 2011 would have lost nearly double their money had it not been for the gains of Elektra.

The stock exchange had been seeking to adjust the index to better reflect the freely-available shares of each company.

Elektra, which was using a derivative instrument known as an equity swap to benefit from gains in its share price, had very few freely available shares in part because the bank hedging the swap had to hold a lot of its stock.

The announced change by the Bolsa prompted investors to dump Elektra shares, betting its weighting in the index would drop or it would be removed from the index altogether.

The company is largely owned by Ricardo Salinas and his family. Salinas enjoyed the largest increase in wealth in this year’s list of world millionaires by Forbes magazine, driven by Elektra’s jump in value.