Mexico could see 7 share offers this summer -stock exchange

MEXICO CITY, June 27 (Reuters) - Mexico could see up to seven share offerings by the end of August, as firms take advantage of investor appetite for Mexican equity, an official at the stock exchange said on Thursday.

Jose Manuel Allende, head of planning and promotion at the Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, said in a presentation bank Banorte, airline Volaris, airport operator Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (OMA), and real estate investment trust Fibra Shop could all issue stock by August.

Those planned share offerings are all known and one has been suspended for now. Allende said three other firms were also considering share offers, but declined to name them.

The exchange has already had 11 public offerings in the first quarter of 2013, equaling the combined total in the first quarters of the last five years, said Allende.

In the past the exchange’s share offering forecasts have been at times overly optimistic.

Banorte’s offering began in June and Fibra Shop is expected to list its shares in July. The exchange did not specify the offering dates for the remaining five firms.

On Tuesday, OMA said it would postpone a planned stock offering because of market volatility.

Mexican stocks have been volatile since U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke last week laid out a timetable for reining in the central bank’s bond-buying program.

The resulting drop in prices has been offset by an increase in trading volume, said Jorge Alegria, head of markets and information.

“Markets in Mexico have shown great liquidity,” Alegria said at a press conference. “Foreign investment in Mexico is stable; public finances are solid.”

The number of average daily operations in the bourse increased to almost 16,000 in the second quarter of 2013, a jump of more than 2,000 daily trades since the fourth quarter of 2012.

Mexican industrial real estate company Vesta on Wednesday raised about $218 million in a secondary offering, but it missed pricing expectations.