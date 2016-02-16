Mexico sets spreads on dual-tranche euro benchmark

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - Mexico has set the spreads on its dual-tranche euro deal, according to a lead.

The six-year will price at 180bp over mid-swaps and the 15-year at 245bp over mid-swaps.

Guidance was 180bp to 185bp over mid-swaps on the six-year and 250bp area for the 15-year, while marketing began earlier on Tuesday at price thoughts of swaps plus 190bp area and plus 255bp area.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the SEC-registered transaction.

Books are due to close at 2pm London time.

Mexico is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, editing by Julian Baker)