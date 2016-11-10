Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US election

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry on Thursday said that it would cut the amount of long-term peso bonds it would offer during the rest of the fourth quarter after the outcome of the U.S. presidential election increased market volatility.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it would cut issuance of fixed-rate and inflation-linked 10-year and 30-year peso bonds during the rest of the year, while it would increase the amount of short-term peso debt it offers in its weekly auctions. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)