10 months ago
Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US election
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 10, 2016 / 4:40 PM / 10 months ago

Mexico cuts peso bond issues due to volatility from US election

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Mexico's finance ministry on Thursday said that it would cut the amount of long-term peso bonds it would offer during the rest of the fourth quarter after the outcome of the U.S. presidential election increased market volatility.

The finance ministry said in a statement that it would cut issuance of fixed-rate and inflation-linked 10-year and 30-year peso bonds during the rest of the year, while it would increase the amount of short-term peso debt it offers in its weekly auctions. (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle and Alexandra Alper)

