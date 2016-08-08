FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Mexico sets guidance on two-part US dollar bond
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 8, 2016 / 4:40 PM / a year ago

Mexico sets guidance on two-part US dollar bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Aug 8 (IFR) - Mexico tightened pricing on a two-part US dollar bond on Monday, as demand for the deal swelled close to US$9bn, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign set guidance of Treasuries plus 150bp area on a tap of its 4.125% January 2026s and 210bp area on a new long 30-year maturing in January 2047, with area at plus or minus 5bp.

That was tight to initial price thoughts of T+165bp area and T+225bp area respectively.

Proceeds are going to buy back up to all of Mexico's roughly US$2.67bn of outstanding 5.625% 2017s.

Joint bookrunners BBVA, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are expected to price the bonds later on Monday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.