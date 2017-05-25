FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Mexico buys back 40 bln pesos of local currency bonds
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Business
Philip Morris threatened over alleged India violations
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
Reuters Focus
Communal heating network taps into German cities' growth
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 25, 2017 / 8:43 PM / 3 months ago

Mexico buys back 40 bln pesos of local currency bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, May 25 (Reuters) - Mexico's government said it bought back 40 billion pesos ($2.16 billion) of local currency bonds on Thursday, using part of the money it received from the central bank earlier this year to cut its debt.

The central bank held an auction to buy back three different bonds maturing in 2018 and 2019 and saw demand for 98.1 billion pesos, the finance ministry said in a statement.

In March, Mexico's central bank transferred 321.7 billion pesos ($17 billion) of its 2016 surplus to the federal government. The government has to use at least 70 percent of the transfer to reduce debt, according to law.

The ministry said it would keep analyzing market conditions to decide when to use the rest of the funds. ($1 = 18.5170 Mexican pesos) (Reporting by Miguel Angel Gutierrez; Editing by Sandra Maler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.