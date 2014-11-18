Mexico opens books on new 10-year US dollar bond

NEW YORK, Nov 18 (IFR) - The United Mexican States plans to issue a new US dollar-denominated international bond with a maturity of 10 years, according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has set initial price thoughts of 150bp area over US Treasuries for the new issue, which will have benchmark size.

Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan are the bookrunners on the transaction, which is expected to launch and price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)