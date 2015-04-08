FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sets final yield of 4.20% on EUR1.5bn century bond
April 8, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico sets final yield of 4.20% on EUR1.5bn century bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, April 8 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has set a final yield of 4.20% on its planned issue of a EUR1.5bn century bond after order books swelled to over EUR6bn earlier Wednesday , according to market sources.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, began marketing the 2115 bond issue on Wednesday with initial price thoughts of 4.50% area, later revised to guidance of 4.25% plus or minus 5bp.

Goldman Sachs and HSBC are bookrunners on the SEC-registered trade, which is expected to price later on Wednesday. (Reporting by IFR team; Writing by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)

