February 16, 2016 / 3:26 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico launches 2.5bn dual-tranche bond

Paul Kilby

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Feb 16 (IFR) - Mexico launched a 2.5bn dual-tranche bond on Tuesday, marking Latin America’s first deal in either dollars or euros in more than two weeks.

The sovereign set pricing on a 1.5bn six-year bond at mid-swaps plus 180bp, the tight end of guidance of 180bp-185bp and inside initial price thoughts of plus 190bp area.

It also launched a 1bn 15-year at mid-swaps plus 245bp, tight to guidance of 250bp area and initial talk of 255bp area.

The deal, which is rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, is expected to price later Tuesday through leads Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS. (Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)

