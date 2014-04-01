Mexico sets final spreads on two-part euro bond

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has tightened price guidance on its upcoming issue of euro-denominated seven- and 15-year bonds, as demand across the two tranches reached 6.85bn, according to a lead manager.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has set a final spread of 105bp over mid-swaps on the seven-year note and 150bp over mid-swaps for the 15-year note.

Both come 10bp inside initial price thoughts of 115bp area and 160bp area respectively released earlier on Tuesday.

BBVA, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the issue, which is expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Anil Mayre)