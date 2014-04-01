FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico launches 2bn two-part bond
#Market News
April 1, 2014 / 11:56 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico launches 2bn two-part bond

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 1 (IFR) - The United Mexican States is set to raise EUR2bn through its upcoming issue of seven- and 15-year bonds, according to one of the lead managers.

The sovereign, rated A3/BBB+/BBB+, has launched a 1bn seven-year tranche at 105bp over mid-swaps and a 1bn 15-year tranche at 150bp over mid-swaps.

Final terms on both notes came 10bp inside initial price thoughts of 115bp area and 160bp area respectively released earlier on Tuesday.

Demand for the deal reached 6.85bn across the two tranches before launch.

BBVA, BNP Paribas and Deutsche Bank are the lead managers on the issue, which is expected to price on Tuesday. (Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
