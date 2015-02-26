FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico tightens price guidance on 2024 and 2045 euro benchmark bonds
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 11:10 AM / 3 years ago

Mexico tightens price guidance on 2024 and 2045 euro benchmark bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has tightened the price guidance on its new euro-denominated benchmark-sized 2024 and 2045 bonds, according to a lead.

The March 2024 bond is now being marketed to investors at 120bp area over mid-swaps, inside initial price thoughts of plus 135bp area earlier today.

Guidance on the March 2045 bond has been cut to 195bp area over mid-swaps, from plus 205bp area.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Santander are running the deal, which is expected to price today.

Mexico is rated A3 stable by Moody‘s, BBB+ stable by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ stable by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner; editing by Sudip Roy)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
