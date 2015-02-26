FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico to raise 2.5bn from 2024 and 2045 bonds
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 26, 2015 / 1:56 PM / 3 years ago

Mexico to raise 2.5bn from 2024 and 2045 bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 26 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has launched a 2.5bn dual tranche 2024 and 2045 bond issue, according to a lead.

The deal is split equally between a 1.25bn 2024 note that will price at mid-swaps plus 110bp, and a 1.25bn bond that will price at mid-swaps plus 190bp.

Mexico began marketing the 2024 note at mid-swaps plus 135bp area today, before revising guidance to 125bp area.

The longer tranche was offered to investors at 205bp area over mid-swaps, before tightening to 195bp area.

Barclays, Deutsche Bank and Santander are running the deal.

Mexico is rated A3 stable by Moody‘s, BBB+ stable by Standard & Poor’s and BBB+ stable by Fitch. (Reporting By Michael Turner)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.