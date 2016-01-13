FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2016 / 5:01 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico revises guidance to T+215bp area on US dollar 10-year bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 13 (IFR) - The United States of Mexico has revised guidance to 215bp over Treasuries, plus or minus 5bp, on a US dollar-denominated 10-year benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.

This compares with initial price thoughts of T+230bp area, which was released earlier on Wednesday.

Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley are running the transaction, which is expected to be Wednesday’s business.

Mexico is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

