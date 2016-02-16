FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico begins marketing six and 15-year euro-denominated bonds
February 16, 2016 / 9:32 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico begins marketing six and 15-year euro-denominated bonds

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has started marketing a dual tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond issue, according to a source.

The sovereign is offering a six-year tranche to investors at initial price thoughts of 190bp area over mid-swaps, while a 15-year is being marketed at 255bp area over mid-swaps.

The funds will be used for general purposes for the government of Mexico.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the SEC-Registered transaction.

Books are open and the trade is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

Mexico is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner)

