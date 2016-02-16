FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico sets price guidance on dual-tranche euro-denominated bond
#Market News
February 16, 2016 / 11:47 AM / 2 years ago

Mexico sets price guidance on dual-tranche euro-denominated bond

Michael Turner

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 16 (IFR) - The United Mexican States has set price guidance on a dual-tranche euro-denominated benchmark-sized bond, according to a lead.

The issuer is offering investors 180bp to 185bp over mid-swaps on a six-year tranche and 250bp area over mid-swaps on a 15-year tranche.

This compares to initial price thoughts released earlier on Tuesday of mid-swaps plus 190bp area and mid-swaps plus 255bp area, respectively.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, Credit Suisse and UBS are running the SEC-Registered transaction.

Books are open and the trade is expected to be Tuesday’s business.

Mexico is rated A3 by Moody’s and BBB+ by Standard & Poor’s and Fitch. (Reporting by Michael Turner, Editing by Helene Durand)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
