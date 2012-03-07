UPDATE 1-Mexican official urges Brazil to restart auto talks

(Adds Brazilian official, chamber of commerce, background)

MEXICO CITY, March 6 (Reuters) - A Mexican government official said on Tuesday Brazil is holding up efforts to resolve an automobile trade dispute with Mexico because it has not replied to an invitation sent last week to restart talks.

Brazil’s threats to scrap a decade-old automotive trade agreement has led to terse exchanges between Latin America’s two biggest economies. Mexico last week refused to submit to the Brazilian demands.

Brazil wants to set an upper limit on vehicle imports from Mexico, and several other conditions, after a surge in car exports from Mexico. Mexican lawmakers have said Brazil is not playing fair because of Mexico’s export success.

Mexico had said it expected the matter to be resolved in negotiations in Mexico City this week, but an official from Mexico’s Economy Ministry said Brazil had still not replied to last week’s invitation to take part in the talks.

“We’re waiting and are very ready to start talks so as not to draw out the uncertainty this subject is causing,” the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“Mexico really wants to make progress on these negotiations, but we need Brazil to respond,” the official added.

Auto trade between the two countries reached about $2.4 billion in 2011, with Brazil on the losing end of a $1.7 billion deficit -- more than double that of the previous year.

Brazil has stepped up trade measures and capital controls to try and shield its local manufacturers from a strengthening currency.

Brazil officials said talks would continue but that no date had been set for the next round of face-to-face negotiations.

“The negotiations are ongoing. In the last few days proposals have been exchanged via diplomatic channels. There is no deadline,” an official at Brazil’s foreign ministry said.

Miguel Ruiz, president of the Mexican-Brazilian chambers of commerce in Mexico, said he believed Mexico was willing to give some ground to safeguard its future dealings with Brazil.

“I think both countries have an interest in strengthening relations,” he said. “In this case, I think the Brazilian side is using it as a means of applying pressure, to get Mexico’s attention on broader (trade) issues.”

Brazil and Mexico have yet to seal a general bilateral trade deal. Ruiz said Mexico had been reluctant to meet some Brazilian demands to push the issue forward in recent years.

Only after Mexico’s July 1 presidential election would that process likely be kickstarted in earnest again, he said.

Before then, he believed Mexico and Brazil could find some compromise settlement on the auto dispute.

“There will possibly be a partial solution to resolve the automotive deal on a basic level, and once we have a new administration, both in the presidency and the economy ministry, there’s bound to be a much broader deal,” he said. (Reporting by Adriana Barrera and Dave Graham in Mexico City, Jefferson Ribeiro in Brasilia and Esteban Israel in Sao Paulo; Editing by Leslie Adler and Paul Tait)