Brazil, Mexico to resume talks on troubled auto trade deal

MEXICO CITY, March 12 (Reuters) - Latin America’s top two economies will renew talks to save an auto trade deal this week after negotiations hit a stalemate over Brazil’s demand for Mexico to cut back its exports by more than a third.

Brazil demanded Mexico renegotiate their auto trade deal, signed in 2002, after Mexican exports jumped almost 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of imports that pushed Brazilian auto plants to temporarily shutter production.

Brazil’s Trade Minister Fernando Pimentel will travel to Mexico this week to hold talks with Mexico’s Economy Minister, Bruno Ferrari, according to a Brazilian trade ministry spokesman. The countries’ foreign ministers will also join talks.

Talks hit a snag last week after Brazil tried to impose a Friday deadline in a Thursday letter for Mexico to accept slashing its auto exports to Brazil by 40 percent to about $1.4 billion a year.

Mexico rejected Brazil’s attempt to impose such a short deadline on delicate trade talks, and offered instead to limit its exports at current levels for several years. Mexico shiped 147,000 vehicles worth $2.4 billion last year to Brazil.

“It appears they have lost the intention to reach an agreement,” a Mexican official said Monday on condition of anonymity when asked about Brazil’s deadline. “It is a good sign that they are coming to negotiate,” he added.

Brazil is trying to shield its struggling auto industry from a strong currency that is making local-made models less competitive against imports and dragging down growth in Latin America’s biggest economy.

Analysts say the tough line taken by Brazil shows how the South American giant has become more and more assertive thanks to a sustained period of growth in recent years that has pulled the country into the front rank of global economies.

A Brazilian official said on Monday the country was still willing to invoke an exit clause built into the trade deal. “But the idea is to negotiate,” he said.

Brazil wants to liberalize trade on heavy vehicles, a move that could favor Brazilian exports to Mexico. Brazil also wants Mexico to raise the amount of Latin American-made auto parts used in its cars to 45 percent from a current 35 percent.

The spat is also threatening to derail talks toward a wider free trade deal between Brazil and Mexico that were launched in late 2010.

Mexico has been a leading proponent of free trade and its exports make up nearly a third of its economy. Brazil has been far more skeptical of tearing down trade barriers and exports make up little more than one-tenth of its economy. (Reporting By Ana Isabel Martinez in Mexico and Esteban Israel and Jeferson Ribeiro in Sao Paulo; writing by Michael O‘Boyle; Editing by Richard Pullin)