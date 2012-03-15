FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico, Brazil close to reaching auto deal-official
Sections
Featured
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Yemen
In blocking arms to Yemen, Saudi Arabia squeezes a starving population
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 15, 2012 / 2:36 PM / 6 years ago

Mexico, Brazil close to reaching auto deal-official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico and Brazil are “very close” to reaching an agreement over a disputed auto trade deal, a Brazilian official told Reuters on Thursday.

Brazil has demanded Mexico curb auto exports to Latin America’s biggest economy by more than a third, and has been threatening to pull out of the deal following a rapid increase in Mexican auto exports to Brazil.

The issue of quotas has already been agreed, according to the official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. The official gave no further details on the quota. (Reporting by Ana Isabel Martinez; Editing by Theodore d‘Afflisio)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.