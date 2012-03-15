Mexico, Brazil reach auto trade deal

MEXICO CITY, March 15 (Reuters) - Mexico and Brazil have reached an agreement in an auto dispute, an official from the Mexican government close to the negotiations told Reuters on Thursday.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said details on the deal were expected shortly.

Brazil had threatened to sink the decade-old auto trade deal after the value of Mexican car exports to its southern trading partner jumped around 70 percent in 2011, contributing to a glut of cheaper imports that are hurting Brazil’s automakers. (Reporting By Adriana Barrera)