FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico and Brazil reach deal to end short-term visa requirements
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 19, 2013 / 3:10 AM / in 5 years

Mexico and Brazil reach deal to end short-term visa requirements

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 18 (Reuters) - Mexico and Brazil have agreed to eliminate short-term visa requirements for each other’s citizens, Mexico’s foreign ministry said in a statement on Monday.

The agreement was struck following the January meeting between Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto and his Brazilian counterpart, Dilma Rousseff, in Santiago, Chile, according to the statement.

The new, streamlined process is expected to boost travel between Latin America’s two largest economies. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.