Mexico proposes lower deficit in 2016, nominates Carstens again

MEXICO CITY, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Mexico’s government will dial back spending next year in the name of austerity amid a drop in oil income, Finance Minister Luis Videgaray said on Tuesday.

The government will reduce its deficit, excluding investments by state oil company Pemex and other items, to 0.5 percent of gross domestic product next year, Videgaray said.

He also said that President Enrique Pena Nieto had nominated Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens to serve another six-year term. Carstens’ term ends in December. (Reporting by Luis Rojas Mena)