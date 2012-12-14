FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's senate approves income part of 2013 budget
December 14, 2012 / 12:25 AM / 5 years ago

Mexico's senate approves income part of 2013 budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Mexico’s senate on Thursday approved the income section of the government’s 2013 budget plan, which foresees a slight increase in revenue next year as a global slowdown drags on Latin America’s No. 2 economy.

Senators voted 101 in favor and 16 against to pass the income bill as it was approved by the lower house of Congress, with only minor modifications to the government’s proposal.

These include a higher estimated price for the country’s crude oil exports next year, which bumps up expected revenue from state oil firm Pemex.

