Corpulent Canadian suffers fatal heart attack, squashes wife in Mexico

CANCUN, Mexico, Nov 11 (Reuters) - A middle-aged Canadian couple died in a sexual embrace at a Mexican resort after the corpulent husband suffered a heart attack in a hot tub and squashed his slender wife, authorities said on Wednesday.

The bodies of the couple were found on Tuesday at their hotel in the Carribean resort of Playa del Carmen where they had traveled to celebrate their daughter’s wedding, an official from the state attorney general’s office said.

The identities of the man and woman were not immediately made public.