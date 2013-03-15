FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Six killed in bar shooting in Mexican resort of Cancun
March 15, 2013 / 3:46 AM / 5 years ago

Six killed in bar shooting in Mexican resort of Cancun

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, March 14 (Reuters) - Two men armed with a machine gun and a handgun opened fire in a bar on the outskirts of the Mexican tourist resort of Cancun on Thursday, killing six people and wounding five, the office of the state’s attorney general said.

Cancun, a major tourist destination on Mexico’s Caribbean coast, has largely escaped the drug-related violence that has racked Acapulco, a faded tourist hot spot on the Pacific coast.

Last month, six Spanish women were raped by hooded gunmen who forced their way into the Acapulco beach house the women had rented.

Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto has vowed to reduce the violence that soared after his predecessor, Felipe Calderon, launched an assault on drug cartels.

More than 70,000 people have been killed in drug-related violence in Mexico since 2007. (Reporting by Isela Serrano; Writing by Elinor Comlay; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
