FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Mexico's Carlos Slim increases his stake in America Movil
Sections
Featured
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
IRMA
Utility crews stream into Florida for hurricane payday, adventure
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 10, 2015 / 11:05 PM / 2 years ago

Mexico's Carlos Slim increases his stake in America Movil

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MEXICO CITY, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim has slightly raised his stake in telecoms giant America Movil, according to a filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission posted on Monday.

The report indicates that Slim now controls 29.5 percent of L shares in America Movil, up from the 29.1 percent holding that he had reported in March.

America Movil is at the center of Slim’s business empire and is a leading provider of mobile phone and pay TV services in Latin America.

Carlos Slim and his family are named as number 2 in Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world.

Reporting by Tomas Sarmiento

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.