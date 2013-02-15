FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Passenger from stricken cruise sues over 'horrifying' conditions
February 15, 2013 / 7:25 PM / in 5 years

Passenger from stricken cruise sues over 'horrifying' conditions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 15 (Reuters) - A passenger from the stricken Triumph cruise ship sued Carnival Corp on Friday over “horrifying” conditions, including being forced to wade through human feces from overflowing toilets after power was knocked out by a fire.

The lawsuit by Cassie Terry of Brazoria County, Texas, alleged Carnival failed to provide a seaworthy vessel and sanitary conditions, according to court documents.

Terry suffered physical and emotional harm, including anxiety, nervousness and the loss of the enjoyment of life, according to the complaint filed in federal court in Miami.

