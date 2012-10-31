Mexico FX market remains highly liquid - Carstens

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s foreign exchange market remains highly liquid despite a complex environment, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

Mexico’s peso has gradually depreciated against the dollar in recent sessions, and is trading around its weakest intraday levels in around 7 weeks.

Carstens earlier said Mexico’s annual inflation rate should slow below its 4 percent tolerance threshold in future. He had warned on Tuesday the central bank was close to tightening borrowing costs if inflation does not cool in coming months.