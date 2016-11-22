Uncertainty over Trump plan may hurt Mexico growth-Carstens

MEXICO CITY, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Uncertainty over exactly what measures U.S. President-elect Donald Trump may take in office is more likely to affect Mexican growth than tighter monetary policy, Central Bank Governor Agustin Carstens was quoted as saying in an interview.

“(Tighter monetary policy) is not the main factor that may be affecting growth, above all, it’s not comparable with the uncertainty being generated by the lack of precision over the measures the President-elect Donald Trump could at some point take,” he said in Tuesday’s edition of newspaper El Financiero. (Reporting by Dave Graham and Veronica Gomez)