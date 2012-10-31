FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Mexico's Carstens sees inflation easing below 4 pct
October 31, 2012 / 7:36 PM / 5 years ago

Mexico's Carstens sees inflation easing below 4 pct

MEXICO CITY, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Mexico’s annual inflation rate should slow below its 4 percent tolerance threshold in future, central bank governor Agustin Carstens said on Wednesday.

Carstens was speaking in Mexico City.

On Tuesday, Carstens said the central bank was getting close to tightening borrowing costs if inflation does not cool in the coming months and threatens future expectations on consumer prices.

Inflation in Mexico has been fueled most by volatile fresh food prices, including a spike in egg prices following an avian flu outbreak. The annual rate rose to 4.77 percent in September, but then dipped to 4.64 percent in early October.

